Aaron Jones pays tribute to Marshawn Lynch with TD celebration

November 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aaron Jones grabs his groin

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones broke out a celebration Sunday that should make Marshawn Lynch proud.

Jones scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday’s game on a 12-yard rush. Once it was clear that Jones was going to make the end zone, he sent himself airborne and added a crotch grab for good measure.

Jones’ tribute was pretty much spot-on compared to the famous Lynch celebration from December 2014, which was the clear inspiration here.

Lynch got fined for that celebration and Jones probably will as well. That did not stop Lynch from doing it again, albeit in more subtle fashion, a few weeks later. It may end up being a one-off for Jones, albeit a very memorable one.

