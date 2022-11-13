Aaron Jones pays tribute to Marshawn Lynch with TD celebration

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones broke out a celebration Sunday that should make Marshawn Lynch proud.

Jones scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday’s game on a 12-yard rush. Once it was clear that Jones was going to make the end zone, he sent himself airborne and added a crotch grab for good measure.

Aaron Jones with an ode to Marshawn Lynch pic.twitter.com/FLhkyVAEHz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022

Jones’ tribute was pretty much spot-on compared to the famous Lynch celebration from December 2014, which was the clear inspiration here.

Aaron Jones with the Marshawn Lynch tribute 😂 pic.twitter.com/tLfSpiiVsB — Covers (@Covers) November 13, 2022

Lynch got fined for that celebration and Jones probably will as well. That did not stop Lynch from doing it again, albeit in more subtle fashion, a few weeks later. It may end up being a one-off for Jones, albeit a very memorable one.