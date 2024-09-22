Aaron Jones goes viral for his wardrobe selection ahead of Week 3

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones made quite the statement with his wardrobe prior to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Jones showed up to U.S. Bank Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday wearing a massive purple sombrero.

The look was not a new one for Jones. He wore a similar hat at times while he was with the Green Bay Packers. The veteran has had the Vikings-themed sombrero since it was given to him when he signed with the team this offseason.

Lindsey Young of Vikings.com explained the origins of the hat in a feature piece earlier this year.

Jones had 23 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown entering Sunday’s game. It will be interesting to see if the hat brings him any luck.