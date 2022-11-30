Aaron Rodgers answers how he feels about Jordan Love playing

Aaron Rodgers spoke with reporters on Wednesday and answered how he would feel about the possibility of Jordan Love playing this season for Green Bay.

Rodgers has been dealing with a broken thumb since Week 6 and now has a ribs injury as well. Packers reporter Ryan Wood asked Rodgers whether he would be open to the team giving Love some starts.

Rodgers has said he would like to continue playing as long as Green Bay is mathematically alive for the playoffs. The 4-time NFL MVP said that he hopes the Packers are able to keep winning to make it a moot point. But he would be open to Love starting if the 4-8 Packers continue to fall out of contention.

Asked Aaron Rodgers how he’d feel if #Packers wanted to give Jordan Love a couple starts to finish the season. Rodgers says he hopes to finish season out, but would approach it with an “open mind” if team doesn’t win final 5 games. Full answer: pic.twitter.com/JJ1mJTppNz — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 30, 2022

“Look, I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business and there’s a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount, and they might want to see some younger guys play. Hopefully we don’t have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I’ll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment,” Rodgers said via Wood. “Obviously, like I said, I want to win out, and then we don’t have to have those conversations. But I understand if we don’t that it’s a possibility to have that conversation.”

The response from Rodgers marks a big change for the quarterback. He was ticked off when the Packers drafted Love and used that as motivation to win two MVP awards in a row. But now that he is hurt and the Packers are struggling, his mind has changed.

It also helps that Green Bay made a contractual commitment to him over the offseason, giving him a 3-year extension. He knows they still want him around, and if that changes, he could be traded.

Love was drafted No. 26 overall by the Packers in 2020 and has thrown 80 career passes.