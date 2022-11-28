Aaron Rodgers adds ribs injury to broken thumb

Aaron Rodgers did his best to play hurt against the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 12.

Rodgers entered the game with a broken thumb, which is an injury he suffered on the last play in Week 5. During the game, the veteran quarterback suffered an injury to his ribs.

Rodgers struggled his way through a possession in the third quarter with his Green Bay Packers down 34-20. Rodgers could barely move in the pocket during the drive. He headed to the locker room after Mason Crosby kicked a field goal to make it 34-23.

The Packers officially said Rodgers was questionable to return with an oblique issue.

#Packers injury update: QB Aaron Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return. #GBvsPHI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 28, 2022

Rodgers seemed to suffer the injury when he got sandwiched on a sack on a 3rd-and-7 to begin the third quarter.

The Packers quarterback was seen wincing in pain as the quarter progressed.

Aaron Rodgers went to the locker room with pain in his ribs pic.twitter.com/R8rPR0kIZJ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 28, 2022

After Rodgers went to the locker room, he was replaced by Jordan Love, who promptly threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson.