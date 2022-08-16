Aaron Rodgers has bust of famous actor in his locker

Aaron Rodgers will get his own bust during his likely future induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But on Tuesday, it was another bust located in the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s locker that stole the show.

As Rodgers arrived at his locker to speak to a group of reporters, one pointed out to the 38-year-old that they had been admiring a bust located on the top shelf.

Another reporter asked for the identity of the bust, to which Rodgers replied with the name of a famous movie star.

“It’s Nic Cage,” Rodgers said. “Somebody just sent this to me yesterday with no message. That’s more like Nic Cage in his latest movie [The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent].”

Rodgers took the bust off of the shelf to give reporters a closer look.

This was not the first time that Rodgers and Cage had been linked together this offseason. While arriving at training camp in late July, Rodgers sported an uncanny resemblance to Cameron Poe, Cage’s character in the 1997 hit film “Con Air.”