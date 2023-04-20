Aaron Rodgers tried to recruit Pro Bowl defender to Jets

Aaron Rodgers is still not a member of the New York Jets, but that is not stopping him from doing some recruiting work on their behalf.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell revealed on “The Crew” podcast that Rodgers texted him to try to get him to sign in New York after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens.

CLIP #2 @CalaisCampbell: Turning down Aaron Rodgers' pitch to "win a Super Bowl together" after getting "almost an equal offer" from the #Jets. WHAT? On ATL: "This could be a 13-win team" On Arthur Smith: "His offenses are the hardest to figure out" P: https://t.co/cb8zwjCsHH pic.twitter.com/7hcb9H53eH — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 20, 2023

“It was kind of crazy because Aaron Rodgers texted me and he’s like ‘Come on man, let’s go win a championship together,'” Campbell said. “It was appealing having Aaron Rodgers text you and talk about winning a Super Bowl together, but when it came down to it, I just had this gut feeling that Atlanta was a special place, and the value I could bring would be most effective there.”

Campbell added that the Jets made an offer that was virtually the same as what the Atlanta Falcons ultimately gave him. The decisive factor was that Campbell believed he would have a bigger role in Atlanta’s defensive scheme than he would in New York.

Campbell made a bold choice here, but the real headline is that Rodgers is still working hard to built a contending Jets team around himself. That is happening even though Rodgers has not actually been dealt there yet, for reasons largely out of his control. That is still expected to ultimately get done eventually.