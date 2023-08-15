Aaron Rodgers appears to suffer familiar injury during practice

Aaron Rodgers had a rough day of practice on Tuesday, and a familiar injury may have contributed to the star quarterback’s struggles.

Rodgers went just 8-for-20 with an interception with the first team during practice. New York Jets reporter Rich Cimini said the four-time MVP had seven straight incompletions at one point. None of that was as concerning as Rodgers clutching his left calf and limping around.

After releasing a pass (interception), Aaron Rodgers clutches his left calf. He’s limping around, but stays in for the next play. This was his “good” calf. Injured the right in OTAs. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 15, 2023

Rodgers missed some time during organized team activities with a calf injury that he described as minor. That injury was to his right calf, so whatever happened on Tuesday appears to be unrelated.

Still, Jets fans cannot feel great about the fact that their new 39-year-old quarterback has seemingly suffered multiple soft tissue injuries during practice, when players are not even allowed to hit him. One of Rodgers’ greatest strengths is his mobility, so any type of lower body injury is not ideal for him.

It is a good sign that Rodgers remained on the field even after appearing to tweak his calf. The Jets obviously would not risk having him continue to practice if the injury were considered serious.