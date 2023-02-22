Jets reportedly made huge pitch to Derek Carr

The New York Jets seem to be making a strong push to sign Derek Carr.

Carr visited with the Jets on Monday, and all indications are that the meeting went well. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, coaches and executives went all-out to convince Carr that New York would be the right place for him. They even went as far as to say they think there is a path to Carr becoming a first-ballot Hall of Fame QB if he signs with the Jets.

Derek Carr's visit with the Jets on Monday went 'really well' "[The Jets] made it super personal too, they said 'We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first ballot Hall of Famer.'" — @diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/eyBpLR8HRB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2023

“They were pretty clear with him. They told him he’s a great quarterback. They believe that he (would have) a legit surrounding cast of players,” Russini said. “They went through the top (defense), the strong young skill guys, the explosive run game. They went from top to bottom of why Derek Carr can step in here and take this team not just to the playoffs, but to the Super Bowl. And they made it really personal, too. They said we believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Talk about laying it on thick.

Most people are skeptical that signing with the Jets would immediately turn Carr into Patrick Mahomes. While the first-ballot Hall of Fame stuff may be a bit much, it seems like the Jets truly do believe Carr could turn them into a Super Bowl contender.

Given how aggressive the Jets have been in trying to get Carr to sign with them, it may be safe to assume they have given up on their even bigger offseason plans.