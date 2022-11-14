 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers had important gesture for Christian Watson

November 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers smiles

August 12, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has been accused of being too hard on his rookie wide receivers, but the veteran quarterback apparently has been looking out for them behind closed doors.

After Green Bay rookie Christian Watson’s breakout performance Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers was full of praise for the second-round pick. There was also a notable reveal from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic: Rodgers had noticed Watson being too hard on himself earlier in the season, so he had veterans Aaron Jones and Marcedes Lewis keep an eye on Watson to make sure he did not get too down on himself. That patience paid off with Watson’s three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s win.

The 38-year-old quarterback has been criticized in some quarters for the tough love approach he has used with his young receivers. However, he has dropped the occasional hint that he is at least intrigued by their potential. This shows that he is at least taking some interest in their growth behind the scenes as well.

Watson had been plagued by drops and injuries all year, so Sunday’s performance was just what he needed. Perhaps this will mark a turning point for the rookie.

