Christian Watson breaks out with 3 touchdowns amid rough season

Christian Watson broke out on Sunday with a huge game, finally showing the NFL why the Green Bay Packers drafted him No. 34 overall.

Watson had been dealing with drops and injury problems throughout his rookie season. He even dropped two passes early in the Packers’ Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys. But then he got his hands together — literally.

Watson hauled in not one, not two, but three touchdowns in the game. He led the Packers with 8 targets on 20 Aaron Rodgers pass attempts.

The four catches and eight targets were career-high marks for Watson, as were his yards (107) and touchdowns numbers.

Watson seemed to have big play ability all along, but his drops prevented Rodgers from showing confidence in the rookie. But with Romeo Doubs out, Watson had a big opportunity to shine. He did just that.

So long as he can hold on to the ball, big plays will be available for Watson to make.

Here was his best TD of the game, a 58-yarder in the second quarter.

This was just the kind of game the Packers needed to sort out the issues between Rodgers and the team’s young receivers.