Aaron Rodgers confirms significant injury he is playing through

November 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have partially explained some of his struggles Wednesday by revealing the significant injury he has been playing through.

Rodgers confirmed that he has been battling a broken right thumb since Week 5 in London, where he suffered the injury on the final play of the game. The Packers quarterback downplayed the severity of the injury, saying he does not expect it to require surgery and that he has played through worse injuries.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with,” Rodgers said. “Definitely a challenge, but the days off help. I’m feeling better this week.”

Rodgers is not going to give much away, but this has to be impacting his accuracy. The thumb has obviously been bothering him for weeks. He refused to use it as an excuse after a poor recent performance, but his assessment of his play said it all.

While Rodgers said he is feeling better and does not need surgery, one must question how much better this will get over the course of the season. It could mean a difficult end to the campaign at this rate.

Aaron Rodgers
