Aaron Rodgers appears to be in pain with hand injury

Aaron Rodgers dealt with a thumb injury leading up to the Green Bay Packers’ game against the New York Jets, but head coach Matt LaFleur said he did not expect it to impact the quarterback. Video evidence may have indicated otherwise.

Rodgers did not look sharp early on in Sunday’s game. At one point, he appeared to wince in pain and grab his throwing hand with his left hand. You can see the video below:

That is noteworthy because Rodgers was listed on the injury report with a thumb issue early in the week. His throwing arm was hit on a strip sack play from New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines during last week’s game in London. Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday and then had his thumb taped on Thursday.

Rodgers was removed from the injury report on Friday, but he definitely looked like he was playing through some discomfort against the Jets.