This Aaron Rodgers country club rumor has Packers fans excited

The big question surrounding Aaron Rodgers is whether he will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season.

Rodgers is on bad terms with the team and seems to want out. He did not report to minicamp. He has issues with one particular member of the front office. But the team has not traded him.

Are they planning to keep him? Will Rodgers sit out the season or end up reporting to the team? Everyone wants to know, and that has resulted in people looking for informational clues any way they can.

On Friday, The Score in the Appleton-Oshkosh area of Wisconsin reported a hint about Rodgers’ future. Rather, they shared a really fun rumor.

The Score claimed that Rodgers renewed his membership to Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has renewed his membership to Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year according to our sources. #NFL — The Score WI (@thescorewi) June 18, 2021

We share this not because we want you to take this as factual information. Rather, we want to delineate how wacky the situation has become. Those in Green Bay are so desperate for information and hints about Rodgers’ future that we have country club rumors popping up. That’s how you know we’ve hit a new level of wildness in the situation.

As for the situation, we probably won’t get an answer on the situation until closer to the season.