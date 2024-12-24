Aaron Rodgers cracks joke about alarming Jets rumor

Aaron Rodgers sees the humor in the New York Jets potentially being run, in part, by a couple of teenagers.

After a tumultuous two-year tenure, the Jets are expected to part ways with Rodgers at season’s end. Based on a report published last week by Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini and Michael Silver of The Athletic, the decision could possibly be influenced by Jets owner Woody Johnson’s two teenage sons, Brick and Jack Johnson.

The report revealed that the 77-year-old Johnson has “seemed to follow decision-making advice” from his adolescent sons. Their influence was said to have even played a factor in the Jets passing on one of this season’s breakout wide receivers.

On Monday, Rodgers played into the rumor during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” McAfee gave Rodgers the hypothetical scenario of Brick informing the four-time MVP that the Jets were letting him go. Rodgers joked that he was “open” to the idea, which he believed would make a great story.

“There’s a first time for everything,” said Rodgers facetiously. “I’ve never been released before, so being released would be a first. Being released by a teenager, that would also be a first. I’m open to everything, and you know, I find the comedy in all of it. If that happens, hey, it’s a great story.”

Woody Johnson has been including his teenage sons in team meetings since last year. Since then, members of the Jets’ front office have reportedly noticed Woody citing things Brick or Jack have read online during team-centered discussions.

Given how dysfunctional the Jets organization has been known to be, the teenager-related drama seems to be par for the course.