Aaron Rodgers trolls Davante Adams with funny comment

July 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Rodgers had some fun with ex-teammate Davante Adams while speaking with the media on Wednesday.

Rodgers talked with the media in front of his locker a day after reporting to Packers training camp. The Green Bay quarterback spoke about Allen Lazard becoming the team’s No. 1 receiver.

“I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer,” Rodgers joked. “From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.”

Lazard obviously is nowhere near being on a Hall of Fame track. But Rodgers was just using the same line that Adams had used when talking about going from Rodgers to Derek Carr.

Carr might be closer to a Hall of Fame career than Lazard, but neither player is anywhere close to making it to Canton. At least Rodgers can have some fun with it. And we will see whether Lazard comes close to matching Adams’ production in Green Bay, and whether Adams can replicate his success on a new team.

