NFL addresses whether Aaron Rodgers violated drug policy

Aaron Rodgers recently credited an experience with a psychedelic drug for fueling two of the best seasons of his career. After he made that revelation, many wondered whether he was admitting to violating NFL rules. He was not.

Rodgers recently told the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” that he had a “magical experience” with ayahuasca, which is a plant that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. He said he took the psychedelic during the offseason before both of his most recent MVP campaigns in 2020 and 2021. Rodgers believes the experiences helped him in all facets of life, including on the field.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that ayahuasca is not on the NFL’s banned substance list. For that reason, it would not have triggered a positive result on either the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies that were agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players’ Association.

It is possible that ayahuasca could be added to the banned substance list in the future, but Rodgers is safe for now. He probably did his research before he took the drug or, at the very least, before he admitted to using it.

Rodgers has become a lot more open about his personal life during the latter part of his career. He even spoke about some of the issues he has had with his family in the same podcast appearance. As long as his honesty does not land him in trouble with the NFL, the Packers are probably fine with it.