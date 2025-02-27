Giants linked to huge move to address their QB situation

The New York Giants are determined to solve their quarterback problem this offseason, perhaps by any means necessary.

The Giants are in the market for quarterback Matthew Stafford, though it remains unclear if the Los Angeles Rams will trade their starting quarterback. If they do not land Stafford, however, multiple NFL reporters expect them to move forward with an aggressive backup plan.

Connor Hughes of SNY said Thursday that he expects the Giants to try to move up in the NFL Draft to land a franchise quarterback.

If the #Raiders land Matt Stafford, I would expect the #Giants to pivot in attempt to move up in #NFLDraft.



They’ll get their QB. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 27, 2025

That aligns with a take from USA Today’s Art Stapleton, who wrote Wednesday that he is “pretty certain” that the Giants will make an aggressive effort to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Here are two scenarios of which I am pretty certain:



The Giants will make a strong push that is ongoing to trade for Matthew Stafford.



If the Giants don't get Stafford, I believe prior to the April 24 NFL Draft, they will trade up to No. 1 with the Titans for their QB. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 26, 2025

The Giants are set to pick at No. 3 as things stand. That may or may not be high enough to get one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft, and even if it is, they would likely be left to take whichever one is not already off the board. If they want to pick their preferred option, they would almost certainly have to jump ahead of the Cleveland Browns at No. 2.

The Titans also need a quarterback, but they have left the door wide open to picking a different position with the first pick if they keep it. If they do not feel that Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward are franchise-changing talents, they could theoretically swap picks with the Giants, let quarterbacks come off the board with the first two picks, and still get the player they consider the best in the draft at No. 3.

One thing is very clear: the Giants do not intend to exit the offseason without having addressed their quarterback situation. They may still prefer to do that by acquiring Stafford, but that is no sure thing. Given the lack of long-term answers available this offseason, the draft may ultimately be their best bet.

The Giants are coming off a miserable 3-14 season that saw three quarterbacks combine to throw for just 15 touchdowns all season. Their desperation is certainly understandable.