Aaron Rodgers provides great excuse for first INT of season

Aaron Rodgers played poorly in the Green Bay Packers’ blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and many attributed that to his lengthy offseason absence. According to Rodgers, there was a very valid reason for his first of two interceptions in the game.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Rodgers was eager to explain that his red zone interception on Sunday was caused by two defenders hitting him where the sun don’t shine.

“I stepped up in the pocket and was gonna throw across my body to Davante (Adams) on a shallow cross. … Right before I’m throwing it, I took a left, kind of, clothesline and somebody on the right with a right cross — double nut shot,” Rodgers explained. “I guess I gotta overcome that and throw a better ball, but they got their money’s worth on that one.”

You can see the video of Rodgers’ explanation below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language. The relevant portion begins just after the 1-minute mark.

"There's some interceptions you want back.. some that aren't your fault.. but the first one on Sunday was entirely due to the DOUBLE nut shot I took" @AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Itef4xBPTe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2021

The pass Rodgers is talking about came on 2nd-and-7 from the New Orleans 9-yard line. If you watch the play, you can see that he was hit in the waist area as he released the ball.

Aaron Rodgers throws a redzone INT to #Saints rookie 3rd round pick Paulson Adebo So far, Winston has thrown 0 INTs, Payton coached him up well.pic.twitter.com/08uUbrsPbt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

Those hits probably did affect the throw, but that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

Rodgers was mocked with some hilarious memes following Green Bay’s 38-3 loss. The reigning MVP will be aiming for a much better performance in Week 2.