Did Aaron Rodgers’ father Ed rip Packers in private message to writer?

A Twitter account that sure seems to belong to the father of Aaron Rodgers ripped the Green Bay Packers in a private message sent to a writer not too long ago.

On May 15, writer Les Heintz published an article on a Minneapolis site called Zone Coverage that was titled “Why Packers Fans Blame Aaron Rodgers.” In the article, Heintz argued that Rodgers was hurting his reputation and needed to mend fences with the Packers.

Heintz tweeted a link promoting his story and received a public Twitter reply to his tweet that said, “Dumb article!”

Dumb article! — Ed Rodgers (@edrodgersdc) May 15, 2021

The public reply came from a Twitter account with the name “Ed Rodgers” and the handle “@edrodgersdc.” Rodgers’ father is named Ed and is a chiropractor (hence the doctor of chiropractic/dc initials).

Heintz reacted to the reply swiftly without thinking much and gave a snarky response.

“I’m glad you found someone to read it to you!” Heintz replied.

Heintz says he then received a direct message from the Ed Rodgers DC account, which is a private message only visible to the people involved. In that message, the Ed Rodgers account delved into Packers issues and absolutely ripped the team. Heintz published the message in an article for “Inside Hook.”

“Hey Les, I don’t like your article,” the message began. “You’re assuming that all the media coming out is true. Plus you’re forgetting this is a business.

“Favre lasted too long and then waffled. Aaron has given this organization everything even when the GMs over the years did little to nothing to get him elite weapons. Except for some early on drafts by Ted, there was no one brought in with elite talent except (Davante) Adams.

“It is so mind boggling to his family and friend since Aaron is a generational talent. And the hiring of (Mike) McCarthy was a joke considering we could have had Sean Peyton (SIC) who is a great offensive coach especially when compared to the buffoon MM.

“So give Aaron’s break (SIC). I don’t blame him it should have happened sooner. Last years draft was a joke. They moved up to get a QB that most experts say could have been taken in the 2nd round. It was a terrible draft. And I predict their treasured QB of the future will be average at best.

“The fans cussed at my son when he took over for Brett and now they’re cussing at him when he wants to leave. Stupid fan base! I hope he leaves for a team that truly will appreciate his talent and character.”

There is a lot going on in that message, but one big question is whether the account actually belongs to Rodgers’ father, or if it is someone pretending to be Rodgers’ father.

Let’s look into some details supporting the notion that the account belongs to Rodgers’ father. The account follows just 81 accounts. Most of those accounts are writers/reporters who cover the Packers.The account follows Aaron Rodgers and his brothers, as well as some Chico, Calif. reporters, which is where the Rodgers family lives. It also follows some SEC accounts; Ed’s son, Jordan, played in the SEC at Vanderbilt and was an analyst for SEC Network. The account is followed by numerous Packers reporters (why would they waste their time following a phony account?), as well as noted ESPN national NFL reporter, Adam Schefter.

The account has tweeted a photo from inside the stadium in Tampa ahead of a 2014 game between the Packers and Bucs.

Here in Tampa for the game. Looks like a home game for the Packers!! pic.twitter.com/ofLu8FXZ2D — Ed Rodgers (@edrodgersdc) December 21, 2014

It also has promoted a family photo shared by Luke Rodgers, Aaron’s brother, that features their family attending a hockey game.

All signs point to the account being run by the real Ed Rodgers.

If it indeed belongs to Rodgers’ father, it’s clear the man is very protective of his son despite a publicly-reported fallout in the family.

The account even defended the direct message, saying “I get tired of some folks bashing my son.”

Wow I didn’t expect to get headlines. I really try to stay mum on most these issues but I get tired of some folks bashing my son. Modt folks don’t think about the fact that a player’s dad could be checking out the comments. Some are really brutal! — Ed Rodgers (@edrodgersdc) June 17, 2021

Perhaps the contents of the direct message shared with Heintz gives some hints about Aaron’s frustration with the team. Aaron may just be fed up that the team hasn’t gotten him enough weapons and drafted a quarterback last year instead of a piece that could have immediately helped the offense. The message also called Mike McCarthy a “buffoon.” Aaron Rodgers effectively got McCarthy fired and reportedly did not think the coach was too smart football-wise.

The Ed Rodgers account also blasted Packers fans as “stupid.” Though the same account later acknowledged publicly on Twitter that they “overreacted” and said the fan base was “pretty awesome.”

Yeah you’re right I overreacted. The fan base there really is pretty awesome although it was really weird with the transition from Favre to Aaron, he had death threats and people calling him ugly names and booing him, etc. that was a pretty lousy fan base wouldn’t you agree? — Ed Rodgers (@edrodgersdc) June 17, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is still holding out from the Packers, but he is not saying he won’t return to the team. Aaron Rodgers reportedly has issues with the Packers’ general manager.

Prior to her breakup with the quarterback, Danica Patrick was reportedly working to help Rodgers mend his relationship with his family.