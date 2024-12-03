Interesting team listed as favorite for Aaron Rodgers in 2025

There is an interesting team favored to land Aaron Rodgers if he plays in 2025 but does not return to the New York Jets.

The subject of Rodgers’ future has been an interesting one. The 41-year-old quarterback said earlier this season that he planned to play again next season. Since those comments, the Jets have continued to play poorly, and there are questions about whether the team would even want him back next season.

If Rodgers continues to play and it’s not with the Jets, the favorite to land him would be the Las Vegas Raiders.

BetOnline.ag has odds on Rodgers’ team if he plays in 2025 and it’s not for the Jets. They have the Raiders as the favorite at 5/2 odds. They have the New York Giants listed behind the Raiders at 7/2 odds.

The funniest part about Rodgers potentially playing for the Raiders is that the team just traded Davante Adams to the Jets. Could you imagine Adams working so hard to get his way to the Jets, only to see Rodgers end up in Las Vegas? Or maybe the Raiders would reacquire Adams to get the whole group back together.

The Jets have gone 1-5 with Adams in the lineup and are 3-9 overall this season. It’s not exactly encouraging that the team’s owner reportedly wanted to bench Rodgers.