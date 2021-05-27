Aaron Rodgers has funny response to vicious trolling from Tom Brady

Tom Brady wasted no time talking trash to Aaron Rodgers after it was announced on Wednesday that the two quarterbacks will be facing one another in “The Match” this year. It probably took Rodgers a while to process it all, but he came up with the perfect response.

This year’s installment of “The Match” pits Brady and Phil Mickelson against Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. After the news dropped, Brady immediately took to Twitter to create memes roasting Rodgers and DeChambeau. One of them took a shot at Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their ill-advised decision to kick a late-game field goal in their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The meme Brady used was created when Brooks Koepka showed just how much he hates DeChambeau during an interview at the PGA Championship last week. Koepka felt the need to hilariously apologize to Rodgers for his role in all the trolling. That drew this response from the reigning NFL MVP:

Rodgers then shared an awesome “Star Wars” mash-up that someone made supporting him and DeChambeau.

Koepka isn’t involved in “The Match” and was just trying to make light of the situation, but that didn’t stop DeChambeau from taunting him in a separate tweet.

All of those involved (and even some who aren’t) are certainly doing a great job promoting the event. July 6 can’t come soon enough.