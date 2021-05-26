Brooks Koepka hilariously apologizes to Aaron Rodgers over ‘The Match’

Wednesday’s announcement of the latest installment of “The Match” prompted some hilarious trash talk, and even those who aren’t taking part are getting involved.

The leading trash talker so far has been Tom Brady, who will partner with Phil Mickelson to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in July. Brady made heavy use of a meme featuring DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to troll his opponents. This prompted a hilarious response from Koepka, who kept it simple.

Is Koepka apologizing for Rodgers having to play with Brady? Or is this a shot at his noted rival? You decide.

Brady’s trash talk, at the very least, is nothing out of the ordinary. Maybe Rodgers will have some kind of response, though he seems to be occupied elsewhere right now.