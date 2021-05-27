 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 26, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau taunts Brooks Koepka over Twitter

May 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau really is not holding back about his rivalry with Brooks Koepka.

A video of Koepka reacting to DeChambeau passing by him at the PGA Championship went viral. Koepka is seen rolling his eyes after seeing DeChambeau.

Koepka’s funny reaction has become a meme, one even used by Koepka himself.

DeChambeau replied to Koepka’s tweet on Wednesday and said it was “nice to be living rent free” in Koepka’s head.

DeChambeau does seem to be in Koepka’s head somewhat. Koepka’s reaction in that video made it clear how much he dislikes Bryson.

The two top golfers have had issues at least for a few years. In 2019, the two had a conflict over DeChambeau’s pace of play.

Fans need to see Koepka subbed in for Phil Mickelson at “The Match” to really boost ratings.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus