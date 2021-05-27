Bryson DeChambeau taunts Brooks Koepka over Twitter

Bryson DeChambeau really is not holding back about his rivalry with Brooks Koepka.

A video of Koepka reacting to DeChambeau passing by him at the PGA Championship went viral. Koepka is seen rolling his eyes after seeing DeChambeau.

Koepka’s funny reaction has become a meme, one even used by Koepka himself.

DeChambeau replied to Koepka’s tweet on Wednesday and said it was “nice to be living rent free” in Koepka’s head.

@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

DeChambeau does seem to be in Koepka’s head somewhat. Koepka’s reaction in that video made it clear how much he dislikes Bryson.

The two top golfers have had issues at least for a few years. In 2019, the two had a conflict over DeChambeau’s pace of play.

Fans need to see Koepka subbed in for Phil Mickelson at “The Match” to really boost ratings.