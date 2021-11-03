Aaron Rodgers’ positive COVID test leads to scrutiny of Packers

The Green Bay Packers are facing scrutiny from the NFL over whether they followed league COVID protocols in light of Aaron Rodgers’ positive test.

Rodgers will miss this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as his positive test came with the revelation that he is unvaccinated. Rodgers had underwent some sort of “alternate treatment” during the offseason but the NFL did not recognize him as a vaccinated player.

As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers would have been subject to stricter protocols, and it would have been the Packers’ responsibility to enforce them. Rodgers was observed on the sidelines during the preseason not wearing a mask, which would constitute a protocol breach. The NFL said in a statement Wednesday that the league would be reviewing whether the Packers have appropriately followed and enforced those protocols.

NFL statement on Aaron Rodgers potentially breaking COVID-19 protocols. Says teams are charged with enforcing the rules, so both the Packers and Rodgers could be in trouble here. pic.twitter.com/nfh9A8IMaT — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 3, 2021

The NFL could come down fairly hard on Rodgers and the Packers if it finds multiple protocol violations. One organization actually lost draft picks last season due to repeated violations. Green Bay could be in line for a similar punishment if the league were to find similar repeated violations.