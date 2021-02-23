Aaron Rodgers got hilarious Wikipedia update after Shailene Woodley comments

Actress Shailene Woodley confirmed this week that she and Aaron Rodgers are engaged, and she shared some information about the Green Bay Packers quarterback that may have surprised football fans. Naturally, someone ran straight to Wikipedia with that information.

Woodley joined “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for an interview that aired on Monday night. She said she doesn’t understand Rodgers’ football talent because she doesn’t know him as a football guy. Rather, Woodley says she knows Rodgers as “the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!'”

At some point after the interview aired, Rodgers’ Wikipedia page was changed to describe the NFL MVP as “an American football nerd who wants to host Jeopardy.”

The internet is so quick, and Rodgers' wiki is protected too. pic.twitter.com/HZ3R1wURjh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 23, 2021

Rodgers’ affinity for “Jeopardy!” has long been known, so those who follow him were not shocked to learn he has a nerdy side. It will be interesting to see if we find out anymore about him through his soon-to-be wife.