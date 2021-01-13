Aaron Rodgers to serve as guest host on ‘Jeopardy’

Aaron Rodgers is a lifelong “Jeopardy!” fan who once made a celebrity appearance on the show, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback will soon know what it felt like to be Alex Trebek all those years.

Rodgers revealed on Tuesday’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that he will be given the opportunity to serve as an interim host on “Jeopardy!” and will be doing so during the offseason.

“I’m really excited about it. We’ve been talking about it for a little bit,” Rodgers elaborated on Tuesday, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official website. “I think I may have jumped the gun a little bit so I apologize to ‘Jeopardy’ if they wanted to announce it, I just got so excited on the show earlier. It just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out. It is very exciting, it’s for the offseason, we’ll be even more excited when that opportunity gets a little closer.”

“Jeopardy!” is currently using a series of guest hosts after Trebek’s death in November.

Rodgers is a huge “Jeopardy!” fan and has never made any secret of that. He even appeared on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015, winning the game and netting $50,000 for charity. He even compared meeting Trebek to meeting other iconic TV personalities from his youth, including Pat Summerall and John Madden.

Rodgers has indicated he’d like to play several more years, so the full-time hosting job is probably out of the question for right now. Still, it’s clearly going to be a real thrill for him.