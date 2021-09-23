Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair.

Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.

According to Rodgers, it all has to do with a Halloween costume he has planned.

“I have a month-ish until Halloween. And this [hair] has been a year in the making for my costume,” Rodgers said. “I’m not going to give it away, but it’s somebody who’s a hero of mine who has long-ish hair.”

Well, Halloween just got a lot more intriguing.

Packers fans better hope that Rodgers isn’t planning to dress as Charlie Whitehurst for Halloween and follow it up with several interceptions in Week 8. Or maybe he’s going to fill his belly with pillows, dye his hair white, and go as this coach.

The payoff to Rodgers’ long hair better be good considering all the ridicule he’s taken.