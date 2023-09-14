Aaron Rodgers reportedly playing big role with Jets after injury

Aaron Rodgers’ first season with the New York Jets lasted just four offensive snaps, but it sounds like the star quarterback remains committed to doing what he can to help his team win.

According to WFAN’s Brandon Tierney, Rodgers has been working with Zach Wilson and helping the former No. 2 overall pick prepare for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The 39-year-old plans to continue to play an active role going forward.

Was told this morning Aaron Rodgers was in the playbook yesterday with Zach. He's present. And will remain so. — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) September 14, 2023

Rodgers has repeatedly said that he thinks highly of Wilson. During the preseason, Rodgers said his goal is to play a few seasons with the Jets and then hands things off to Wilson. The torch was been passed a lot sooner than Rodgers envisioned, at least for the remainder of the 2023 season.

While Wilson struggled through his first two NFL seasons and was benched multiple times, Jets head coach Robert Saleh insists the former BYU star has no competition for the starting job. Wilson will have to prove he can execute better than he did last season, but having Rodgers as a coach should only help.

UPDATE: SNY’s Connor Hughes refuted Tierney’s report: