Aaron Rodgers reveals his long-term goal for Jets QBs

August 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers looking on with the sun in his eyes

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers has thought far ahead with regard to the New York Jets’ quarterback situation.

Rodgers has previously stated that he sees himself spending more than one season with the Jets. He re-affirmed that statement in a recent interview with CBS New York, but went a step beyond by saying he knows what he foresees for his successor.

“Why limit it to one? I don’t plan on this being a one-and-done,” Rodgers said. “I think we’re going to be competitive here for a long time. I’d like to be able to play a few good years here and then hand it right back off to Zach (Wilson) and let him go for the next 15. It’d be a really special 18-to-20 year run of great quarterback play.”

Rodgers has more or less said already that he sees this as at least a two-year commitment. While the idea of handing things over to Wilson has been implied, it’s pretty ambitious to hear Rodgers actively targeting that.

Wilson has struggled in his first two NFL seasons, but Rodgers’ influence seems to be having a positive impact on him. Maybe the plan is not so far-fetched after all.

