Aaron Rodgers offers his thoughts on Jets’ chances of winning Super Bowl

September 7, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Aaron Rodgers read to throw

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

There are now legitimate expectations surrounding the revamped New York Jets this season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears confident his side can meet them.

The 4-time NFL MVP has been vocal about chasing the Lombardi Trophy since he joined the Jets. On Thursday, Rodgers detailed why he hasn’t shied away from dreaming big. He’s trying to manifest a Jets Super Bowl win into existence.

“There’s a part of that is speaking things into existence, the idea of a manifestation,” Rodgers said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “The other part is a realistic look at the locker room knowing that there’s anywhere from 6-to-12 teams every year that can probably doit it and we’re one of those 6-to-12.”

The Jets have both the talent and depth to make some noise this season. Young, rising stars such as Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Quinnen Williams have most Jets fans more bullish than usual. But it’s the addition of Rodgers that has turned the squad into a dark horse Super Bowl contender this season.

After a revolving door of QBs over the years, Rodgers could provide the stability and championship pedigree that the young Jets need.

The Jets have a chance to turn promise into on-field success in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

H/T Pro Football Talk

