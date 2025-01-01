Aaron Rodgers has surprising comment about his time with Jets

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not had the best time with the New York Jets, but he certainly sounds like he has no regrets about the move to play there.

Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he has nothing but “gratitude” toward the Jets for bringing him in and letting him play there for two years. He went even further by saying his time with New York represented the best years of his life.

“I mean, gratitude, honestly. It’s been the best two years of my life,” Rodgers said.

Perhaps Rodgers is just saying this, but regardless of his intent, it makes for effusive praise. That is especially true since things have not gone according to plan at any point. Rodgers infamously tore his Achilles four snaps into his first regular season game with the team, costing him the entire 2023 season. He returned for 2024 but has not been good, averaging a modest 226.4 passing yards per game while throwing 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. The team has been plagued by off-field drama and unflattering rumors, and it led Rodgers to publicly decry the leaks coming out of the organization earlier this year.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl and four MVP awards. Obviously, the Jets years have not been as good professionally for him, but apparently they have been on a personal level. It appears unlikely he will get a third year, though no final decision will likely be made until the Jets hire a new coach and general manager.