Aaron Rodgers responds to high expectations surrounding Jets

Expectations are very high for the New York Jets for the 2023 season, largely because of the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s fair to say that Rodgers is very much embracing those expectations.

Rodgers discussed what is expected of the Jets in 2023, telling reporters that it is precisely what he would want as a quarterback.

“It’s spectacular, that’s what you want,” Rodgers said, via John Flanigan of SNY. “You want to be part of a place that has high expectations and there’s a lot of positivity around here, which I think is definitely a good thing.”

Rodgers is used to such expectations, but it will be new for most of his teammates. The Jets have had just one winning season since 2010, and their young core is facing this kind of scrutiny at the NFL level for the first time.

The Jets also have one other issue they will have to account for, at least during preseason. They have a chance to accomplish special things in 2023, but there will be bumps in the road.