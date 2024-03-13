Everybody cracked jokes about Aaron Rodgers being a vice president candidate

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly on a short list to become a vice presidential candidate in the upcoming election. The jokes practically wrote themselves.

Rodgers is one of “at least a half-dozen people” who have been approached by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as the latter’s running mate for the November election.

Fans on social media cracked several jokes about the possibility of the 4-time MVP turning his attention to politics. The bizarre scenario ultimately raised some questions — some hilarious and some legitimate.

One fan raised the idea that Wilson, who took over for an injured Rodgers last season, could theoretically be Rodgers’ understudy at Capitol Hill as well.

If Aaron Rodgers runs for VP that puts Zach Wilson third in line for the presidency. — Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) March 12, 2024

Another fan wondered whether Rodgers, if chosen as Kennedy’s running mate, could potentially be given the first ever “DNP – election” designation on an NFL injury report.

Aaron Rodgers (election on Tuesday) is questionable for Week 9 against the Chargers — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) March 12, 2024

Others saw the content potential in Rodgers running as VP. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg was already imagining the potential 30 for 30 documentary on Rodgers’ time with the Jets. Another reporter could see the vice president-quarterback crossover being the plot of an upcoming Adam Sandler movie.

https://x.com/adamstites_/status/1767658954069307405?s=46&t=Exhv3HhK8wZm68ULZ1XAaQ

https://x.com/espngreeny/status/1767696412790178040?s=46&t=Exhv3HhK8wZm68ULZ1XAaQ

The Jets on Monday signed a veteran QB to serve as Rodgers’ backup. If Rodgers’ VP bid actually comes to life, the backup QB signing could prove to be much more crucial to the Jets than fans would have ever expected.