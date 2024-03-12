Jets signing veteran QB as Aaron Rodgers insurance

The New York Jets aren’t going to make the same backup quarterback mistake twice.

The Jets have agreed to a deal with veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Aaron Rodgers has a new backup: The #Jets have agreed to terms with veteran Tyrod Taylor, per sources. pic.twitter.com/77evRWqVOi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

Taylor suited up for the New York Giants last season. He threw for 1,341 yards with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions across 11 games played (5 starts).

Taylor brings a decade of NFL experience as a backup QB, which the Jets probably could have used last season after Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 injury. Instead, the team relied on Zach Wilson, who was arguably one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL in 2023.

While Wilson is still a member of the Jets ahead of the official start of free agency period, the BYU alum has already been granted permission to seek a trade. Two teams are reportedly in the mix to acquire Wilson’s services.

Wilson threw for 2,271 yards last season with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions across 12 games played.

The Jets will now have two very experienced quarterbacks on their roster for the 2024 season — Rodgers and Taylor.