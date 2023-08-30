Aaron Rodgers hit opponent with harshest diss imaginable

Aaron Rodgers has already immersed himself in the Jets-Giants rivalry, and one player may never come back from the insult the star quarterback hurled at him during last week’s preseason game.

Rodgers played two series in his team’s 32-24 win over the Giants last Saturday. On one play, he was given a late shove by Giants linebacker Jihad Ward. Rodgers took exception to the contact and told Ward to “show some respect.” When Ward began chirping back at him, Rodgers hit Ward with the “I don’t even know who you are.”

Rodgers threw a touchdown to Garrett Wilson later in the drive. He then got into Ward’s face again and told him “I’ve never heard of you.”

Aaron Rodgers knows “I don’t know who you are” is a chirp you can’t come back from pic.twitter.com/AtpgJP5NAa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 30, 2023

That is cold.

Ward was a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2016. He appeared in 17 games for the Giants last season and made 11 starts. He finished with 43 tackles and 3 sacks. That is not the first time he has mixed it up with an opponent, either. Ward was at the center of a scuffle between the Giants and division-rival Dallas Cowboys last season.

Whether he admits it or not, Rodgers will be aware of who Ward is before the Jets face the Giants again on Oct. 29. Don’t expect him to admit it, though.