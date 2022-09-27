Video: Cowboys, Giants get into it after Monday night game ends

Some Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants players got into it after the Cowboys won Monday night’s game 23-16.

While many players and coaches went to shake hands after the game, a few got into it. Giants linebacker Jihad Ward appeared to have Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot by the facemask.

Giants & Cowboys players kinda getting into it after the game lol #DivisionRivals pic.twitter.com/Mx2x0EOU6M — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 27, 2022

The situation did not appear to escalate from there.

Dallas scored a nice road win in the division and has now gone 2-0 this season under Cooper Rush. They face Washington at home in Week 4 before visiting the Rams in Week 5.

The Giants are 2-1 just like the Cowboys. They host the Bears in Week 4 and then face the Packers in London in Week 5.