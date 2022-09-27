 Skip to main content
Video: Cowboys, Giants get into it after Monday night game ends

September 26, 2022
by Larry Brown

Cowboys and Giants players get into it

Some Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants players got into it after the Cowboys won Monday night’s game 23-16.

While many players and coaches went to shake hands after the game, a few got into it. Giants linebacker Jihad Ward appeared to have Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot by the facemask.

The situation did not appear to escalate from there.

Dallas scored a nice road win in the division and has now gone 2-0 this season under Cooper Rush. They face Washington at home in Week 4 before visiting the Rams in Week 5.

The Giants are 2-1 just like the Cowboys. They host the Bears in Week 4 and then face the Packers in London in Week 5.

.

