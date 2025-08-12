Aaron Rodgers is not happy with his new helmet

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is once again voicing some complaints after being forced to change his helmet model.

Rodgers’ previous helmet was banned by the league for the 2025 season, as it was found to fall short of required safety standards. That has forced the veteran quarterback into trying out some new models, and he is not a fan of his latest option, the Schutt’s Air XP Pro VTD II model.

“I don’t like it. I’m trying to change. We’re in the process still,” Rodgers said. “It looks like a damn spaceship. The facemask doesn’t fit the helmet, because it’s an old facemask. We’re trying to find the right helmet right now.”

#Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't a fan of having to wear a new helmet. Here are his thoughts on Schutt's Air XP Pro VTD II model:



According to Rodgers, he had used the same helmet throughout his career up until the NFL banned it. The fact that he is being made to change at this stage of his career clearly does not sit well with him.

Eventually, Rodgers will find something that works. The Steelers will just be grateful that this does not appear likely to turn into an Antonio Brown situation anytime soon.