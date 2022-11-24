Aaron Rodgers news was broken by most unlikely source

One of the biggest NFL news stories to emerge on Wednesday was the confirmation from Aaron Rodgers that he has been playing through a broken thumb for over half the season.

Though Rodgers has been listed on the injury report over his thumb, the news about him having a broken thumb was not public until Wednesday. The reason why the news leaked out on Wednesday is a story in itself.

A Packers fan who goes by “Big B” on Twitter said that he asked Rodgers about the injured thumb during his “Make-A-Wish.” Rodgers told the fan that his thumb was broken.

“Since this is a big talking point today let’s break some news. I asked Rodgers during my Make-A-Wish how his finger is and he replied that his thumb is actually broken. His thumb was still really bruised and swollen last Saturday,” Big B wrote on Twitter.

Rodgers talked about his thumb injury on Tuesday with Pat McAfee, which led to more questions on Wednesday where Rodgers confirmed the news.

Pat McAfee: "Is your thumb a problem?"

Aaron Rodgers: "My thumb is what it is. It has been an issue since the #Giants but I'm not going to need an excuse." — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) November 22, 2022

If not for the Make-A-Wish leak, the news probably would not have become public.

The two-time defending MVP is having a down season with 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Green Bay is 4-7 this season.