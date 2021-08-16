Aaron Rodgers offers big hint about relationship with Packers GM

Not long after it became clear that Aaron Rodgers was unhappy with the Green Bay Packers, reports began piling up that he was most frustrated with general manager Brian Gutekunst. There is no reason to doubt that, especially after hearing Rodgers’ latest comments on the situation.

Rodgers spoke with Peter King of NBC Sports about his tumultuous offseason, and he was asked about his relationship with Gutekunst. He said he’s more concerned with the dynamic between him and his teammates and Packers team staffers.

“I have a really good relationship with the staff. Once you get into the football season, those are the most important relationships because you’re talking with them every day,” Rodgers said. “I’ve always had a good relationship with (head coach Matt LaFleur) when it comes to play-calling and installs and stuff I like. Then obviously having (offensive coordinator Nathaniel) Hackett, who’s a close friend, in the room, and (passing game coordinator Luke) Getsy. Those are the most important relationships.”

Rodgers then said he leaves “space and optimism for growth and change” with regard to Gutekunst. That would seem to indicate that the two are not on good terms.

“But, you know, at this point, my focus is just on the football staff and making sure those conversations and communication are right going into the season,” Rodgers added.

There was talk at one point that Rodgers would only play this season if the Packers fired Gutekunst. While that may have been an exaggeration, it is clear that he does not think highly of the GM.

Gutekunst tried to make Rodgers happy by bringing back Randall Cobb this offseason, but he is not caving to all of the reigning MVP’s demands. The Packers have stood by their GM despite the Rodgers drama, and we wouldn’t expect that to change going forward.