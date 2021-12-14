Aaron Rodgers offers update on toe injury

Aaron Rodgers once again played extremely well in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, but he said his toe felt worse after the game than it did previously. Still, the Green Bay Packers star does not sound all that concerned about the injury.

Rodgers offered an update on his fractured pinky toe during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. He said it was “definitely hurting” after his team’s 45-30 win over the Bears, but he insists it is not going to be a problem or stop him from playing. Rodgers added that he probably won’t practice much “unless there’s significant improvement.”

"The toe was definitely hurting after the game Sunday.. it's not gonna be a problem & it's not gonna stop me from playing" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CVuByHnU5Y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 14, 2021

Rodgers went 29/37 for 341 and four touchdown passes against Chicago. It was his third straight game with 300-plus yards passing. He has continued to play at an MVP level despite the injury, even though he had what he described as a “setback” on Sunday.

Rodgers has said he is unsure if he will have to undergo surgery. He will almost certainly hold off until the offseason if he does, unless something drastic changes. He has to play through pain for the time being, as there is only so much doctors can do about the injury.

