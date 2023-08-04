Aaron Rodgers offers thoughts on taking big pay cut

Aaron Rodgers spoke this week about his rationale for taking such a big pay cut with the New York Jets.

Rodgers had $110 million in guarantees on his previous contract with the Green Bay Packers. Since being traded to the Jets, Rodgers has been reinvigorated and now has plans to play at least two more seasons. He even agreed to give back $35 million in money owed to him. He said that the reason was to help everyone else.

“A win-win-win for everybody,” Rodgers said of the pay cut, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “A win for me — I get paid a ton of money. A win for the team — we get a low cap number and deferred some cash. A win for other guys that we can bring in and sign. I have no complaints. I’m not missing it at all.”

Rodgers also said that the money he saved the team could give them room to add players at the trade deadline.

Despite the pay cut, Rodgers is still making $37.5 million per year, so he’s not exactly hurting. The veteran quarterback has career earnings of over $300 million. He is under contract to earn $418 million over his career.