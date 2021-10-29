Aaron Rodgers has perfect reaction to hilarious viral photo

Aaron Rodgers made a face during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night that will likely live on for eternity, and it didn’t take long for the quarterback to be asked about it.

Rodgers’ Packers were leading the Arizona Cardinals 10-7 in the third quarter and had a 1st-and-goal. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb, but the quarterback was hit by Jordan Phillips afterwards. Arizona was flagged for roughing the passer.

As Rodgers was on the ground, FOX’s cameras zoomed in and showed him making a hilarious face. Naturally, the face became a meme. A reporter asked Rodgers after the game about his face going viral, and he had a great response.

Yes, Aaron Rodgers said he’s seen this picture. Asked him if he had any thoughts on it. “The internet is undefeated,” he deadpanned. pic.twitter.com/76zqiT7IBo — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 29, 2021

Indeed it does, Aaron. We’ve already seen some amazing jokes about the Rodgers face, and more continue to pour in.

Fortunately, Rodgers was not hurt. He remained in the game and continued to play well while leading Green Bay to a 24-21 victory. As a result, the Cardinals are no longer undefeated. The internet still is.