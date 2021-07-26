Report: Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has not given any indication of when he might report to work with the Green Bay Packers, but there have been signs that his holdout may come to an end sooner rather than later.

The latest comes from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, who reported on Monday that Rodgers has told people close to him that he plans to play for the Packers this season.

The report came during the Packers’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders. During that event, general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president Mark Murphy said they have been working hard to resolve the issues with Rodgers and are optimistic there will be a positive resolution.

What’s really interesting is that Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently predicted that Rodgers would wait until after the July 26 meeting to report to the Packers. The reason? Florio believes Rodgers would want Murphy and Gutekunst to have to go through an uncomfortable situation and answer questions about the reigning MVP’s holdout. That prediction could turn out to be accurate.

Rodgers passed for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns last season. While the Packers believe they have their quarterback of the future in Jordan Love, you can understand why they aren’t anxious to trade Rodgers.

The best solution for Rodgers and the Packers could be to make one more run at a Super Bowl together this season before parting ways next year. It’s possible Rodgers has accepted that, which would help explain his recent social media activity.