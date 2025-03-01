Report: Aaron Rodgers reached out to surprising NFC team

Aaron Rodgers is not expected to draw much interest when the New York Jets make his release official, but the veteran quarterback may be trying to pitch his services to a surprising team.

Rodgers and his camp have contacted multiple teams since the Jets informed the 41-year-old quarterback that they will release him. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Rodgers’ camp has made “multiple calls” to the New York Giants.

The interest could potentially be mutual. The Giants were said to have interest in Matthew Stafford, but Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a restructured contract on Friday. Dianna Russini reports that the Giants have now shifted their interest to Rodgers.

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are now shifting their interest to Aaron Rodgers. They’ve been discussing it all week in Indy per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 28, 2025

The Giants are in desperate need of a starting quarterback, but would Rodgers really be the best solution for them? Rodgers played fairly well down the stretch last season and finished with 3,897, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He looked better as the year went on and he got further removed from his Achilles surgery, but the Jets still finished 5-12.

At this point in his career, Rodgers is not the type of player who is going to turn things around for a team like the Giants, who just finished 3-14. He could potentially serve as a bridge option if New York drafts a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, but there are certainly better QBs available.

Rodgers seems committed to playing next season, but he is not going to have many options. He may appeal to contending teams for one specific reason, though we doubt he is Plan A for anyone at this point.