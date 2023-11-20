Zach Wilson gets completely demoted by Jets

Zach Wilson has not just lost his starting quarterback job with the New York Jets. He has been completely demoted.

The Jets benched Wilson during their 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 on Sunday. After the game, head coach Robert Saleh would not commit to Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback for Week 12.

On Monday, the Jets announced that Tim Boyle would start at quarterback in Week 12 against the Dolphins. But that’s not all. The Jets are making Trevor Siemian their backup quarterback.

Zach Wilson will be the #Jets third-string quarterback on Sunday against the #Dolphins. Trevor Siemian will back up Tim Boyle. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

What’s interesting is that all three quarterbacks will be on the team’s active roster.

The Jets are 4-6 and have lost three games in a row. They’ve averaged just 8 points per game during that span, which is why they’re finally making the change at quarterback.

The Jets stuck with Wilson and gave him plenty of time and opportunities to develop this season, but he hasn’t improved. That is likely prompting the change to Boyle and Siemian.