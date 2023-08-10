Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner go viral for their handshake

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner went viral after some fans noticed the duo’s slick handshake.

The New York Jets are being featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” training camp show this year. Rodgers is the team’s new starting quarterback, while Gardner was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

The two were shown doing a handshake where they pretended to smoke a joint. They finished off the handshake by pretending to put out the joint on a teammate’s body.

That’s the short version of the shake. The longer version made its way online a few days earlier:

Aaron Rodgers & Sauce Gardner doing their signature handshake 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rgtBfsToba — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) August 5, 2023

In addition to their fun handshakes, Rodgers is a big believer in Gardner.

“Hard Knocks” showed a conversation Rodgers had with Gardner prior to the start of the Hall of Fame Game last week. During the conversation, Rodgers told Gardner that the cornerback would one day make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Aaron Rodgers telling Sauce Gardner he’d be in the Hall of Fame one day hit different #Jets pic.twitter.com/TuboyzgzDh — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) August 9, 2023

That is not just some throwaway line from Rodgers; he knows how good Gardner is.

Just a few days ago, Gardner intercepted Rodgers during training camp.

Rodgers seems to be getting to know his new teammates quite well. He seems rejuvenated and fired up to compete in the upcoming season. And this isn’t the first time Rodgers has experimented with the fake-smoking hand signal.