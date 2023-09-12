Aaron Rodgers believed to have serious Achilles tendon injury

The New York Jets are bracing themselves for the worst-case scenario with Aaron Rodgers.

After Monday night’s thrilling overtime win against the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh shared a tough update on the star QB Rodgers.

“[We’re] concerned with his Achilles,” said Saleh. “MRI’s probably gonna confirm what we think is already going to happen, so prayers tonight. But it’s not good.”

Rodgers, the Jets’ prized acquisition of the offseason, went down just four offensive plays into Monday’s game after being sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd (video here). The four-time NFL MVP needed to be carted off the field and was seen with a walking boot on his left foot.

Saleh’s remarks indicate that the Jets believe Rodgers has suffered a serious Achilles injury. Rodgers’ MRI may only be a formality at this point given the very somber mood of the team with his injury (NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also adds that the Jets are reportedly “not optimistic” on the Rodgers front).

An Achilles rupture would end Rodgers’ 2023 season from the get-go and would also cast some uncertainty over the soon-to-be 40-year-old’s ability to continue his NFL career. 24-year-old Zach Wilson, who was the Jets’ starter last season and took over on Monday after Rodgers went down, figures to be the guy at QB moving forward. But that would be a really cruel blow to a Jets team that showed against Buffalo that they would have had what it takes to contend for a Super Bowl with Rodgers healthy.