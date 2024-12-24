Aaron Rodgers addresses talk of him missing Week 17 with knee injury

Aaron Rodgers has played through a number of injuries this season, and the New York Jets star plans to do so again in Week 17.

Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Tuesday that Rodgers has been battling a knee injury. Ulbrich said he is unsure if Rodgers will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers delivered a much different message a short while later.

During his Tuesday press conference, Rodgers was asked for an update on his status with the knee injury. He described the injury as “a little MCL” and said he has dealt with much worse. Rodgers added that he “lucked out of any major stretchage with the MCL.”

"I'm going to play and it feels pretty good" Aaron Rodgers says he's dealing with an MCL injury but is going to play in Week 17 pic.twitter.com/9is9S89DO7 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 24, 2024

Rodgers said one of his goals this season was to play in all 17 games, so he is determined to see that through. Ulbrich may have just wanted to keep everyone guessing about the 41-year-old’s status.

Though Rodgers has played better in recent weeks, his first full season with the Jets has been a major disappointment. He has reportedly battled several significant injuries along the way. It is no surprise that he is determined to salvage what he can from a difficult year.