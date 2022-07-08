Was Aaron Rodgers’ tattoo set up by his new girlfriend Blu of Earth?

Aaron Rodgers shared photos on Instagram Wednesday of what he said was his first tattoo. The design featured fine lines and circles as well as multiple zodiac signs. The work was large and elaborate, and led to many jokes (seen here).

There is reason to believe that the tattoo was the product of Rodgers’ newest relationship.

Rodgers and ex-girlfriend Shailene Woodley broke up in April for good. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is rumored to be dating a woman who goes by the Instagram name of “Blu of Earth.” Blu (real name said to be Charlotte Brereton) is into spiritual stuff and is also a body artist.

What’s interesting is that in 2019, Blu shared a photo on Instagram of a tattoo she got on her arm. The design is extremely similar to the one seen on Rodgers’ arm. The designs are similar colors, styles and size, and they both are also located on the forearm. Oh yeah, both designs were done by the same tattoo artist — Balazs Bercsenyi.

Here is the design on Blu’s arm:

That looks very similar to Rodgers’ tattoo.

The tattoo seems to be further confirmation that Rodgers has not only linked up with Blu, but also been influenced by her to get his first tattoo.