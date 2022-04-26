Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley broken up for good?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have gone through a bit of an on-again, off-again period in their relationship over the past several months, but it sounds like a final conclusion has been reached.

Rodgers and Woodley broke off their engagement during the season last year, but a report claimed they were trying to work through their issues as of two months ago. According to E! News, the attempts to reconcile were not successful.

A source told E! this week that Rodgers and Woodley “are not together.”

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” the source said. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

Rodgers and Woodley attended Green Bay Packers center David Bakhtiari’s wedding together in March, which led to speculation that their engagement was back on. However, a different source told E! that Woodley only attended the event with the reigning NFL MVP to “support” him.

Rodgers and Woodley began dating near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The first public confirmation the quarterback gave of the relationship was when he dropped a bomb during his 2020 NFL MVP speech that he was engaged. Rodgers was named MVP again in 2021, and he didn’t make any mention of Woodley in his acceptance speech. Reports of the couple splitting soon followed.